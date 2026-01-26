Heading ball ‘likely’ contributed to Gordon McQueen brain injury, coroner finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heading a football "likely" contributed to the brain injury which was a factor in the death of former Scotland defender Gordon McQueen, a coroner has found.

McQueen - who was capped for Scotland 30 times between 1974 and 1981, and played for both Manchester United and Leeds during a 16-year career - died at his home in North Yorkshire in June 2023, aged 70.

The cause of death was pneumonia as he had become frail and bed-bound for months, the inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, heard earlier this month.

That frailty was due to a combination of vascular dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), coroner Jon Heath said.

The coroner gave a narrative conclusion on Monday, finding that McQueen died from pneumonia as a consequence of mixed vascular dementia and CTE.

He said: "It is likely that repetitive head impacts sustained by heading the ball while playing football contributed to the CTE."

McQueen’s daughter, TV presenter Hayley McQueen, was in court to hear the findings. After being asked last month, while giving evidence giving evidence at his inquest if anything in his past history was behind his dementia, she told barrister Michael Rawlinson KC: “He said: ‘Heading a football for all those years probably hasn’t helped’.”

“They would just head back out and play,” she added, referring to how players would resume games despite suffering concussions, with memories of her father returning from Manchester United training to lie down in a dark room with a headache.

McQueen's family donated his brain, after his death, to Professor Willie Stewart, a consultant neuropathologist at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, with subsequent evidence of CTE and vascular dementia found.

Stewart agreed with barrister Michael Rawlinson KC, for the McQueen family, that CTE "more than minimally, negligibly or trivially" contributed to the death, with "heading the ball" also contributing to CTE, with his "high exposure" to heading a football the only evidence available.

Ms McQueen said her father was very healthy and active during his time as a player and following his retirement, with changes in his personality noticed following his 60th birthday.

Previously a very sociable and outgoing man, Ms McQueen said her father had become more withdrawn.

McQueen, a Scotland international with 30 caps throughout his career, won a first division title at Leeds in 1974, before winning the FA Cup at Manchester United in 1983.

Five of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team (Sir Bobby Charlton, his brother Jack Charlton, Ray Wilson, Martin Peters and Nobby Stiles) were diagnosed with the disease, with it causing or contributing to their deaths.

With mounting evidence that heading a ball can cause brain damage, there have been calls for a ban on the technique. It was prohibited in English football for matches involving under-7s to under-9s during the 2024-25 season.

The ban now extends to under-10s this season, with the rule to be introduced at under-11s matches in 2026-27 campaign.