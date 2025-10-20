Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New job for Graham Potter just weeks after West Ham sacking

Graham Potter was sacked by West Ham on September 27
Graham Potter was sacked by West Ham on September 27 ( Mike Hewitt/Getty Image)
  • Graham Potter has been appointed as the new manager of Sweden, only a few weeks after his dismissal from West Ham.
  • He takes over from Jon Dahl Tomasson, who was sacked following Sweden's dismal start to World Cup qualifying, securing only one point from four games.
  • Potter's short-term assignment aims to revitalise Sweden's faltering World Cup bid, marking his first role in international management.
  • He expressed humility and inspiration for the role, stating his goal is to create conditions for the team to perform at the highest level.
  • The Englishman's contract covers the ongoing qualifying period, with a potential automatic extension through to the World Cup next summer should Sweden qualify.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in