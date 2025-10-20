Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Graham Potter named Sweden boss following West Ham sacking

Potter was sacked by West Ham at the end of September after a dismal start to the season

Will Castle
Monday 20 October 2025 08:50 BST
Graham Potter has been appointed as Sweden’s new manager less than a month on from his West Ham dismissal.

The position had been vacant after Jon Dahl Tomasson’s sacking last Tuesday, which saw Sweden fire a manager for the first time in their history following an atrocious start to World Cup qualifying.

Potter takes the reins on a short-term basis in a bid to turn their faltering push for next year’s tournament finals around, with Sweden only recording one point in their first four games.

“I am very humbled by the assignment, but also incredibly inspired,” Potter said. “Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the world's best leagues during the weeks. My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer.”

More to follow.

