Sweden sack manager Jon Dahl Tomasson after World Cup qualifying defeat by Kosovo
Sweden are bottom of Uefa qualifying Group B after picking up only one point from their first four games and look set to miss out on the 2026 World Cup
Sweden have sacked manager Jon Dahl Tomasson after another humbling defeat by Kosovo left his team unlikely to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
After drawing their Group B opener with Slovenia last month, Sweden lost the next three games, twice against Kosovo and once against favourites Switzerland. A solitary point from their first four matches leaves them at the bottom of the table and needing results to go their way to have any hope of making the 48-nation tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico next summer.
“The decision made by the association board is based on the fact that the men’s national team has not delivered the results we hoped for,” Swedish Football Association's chairman Simon Astrom said in a statement.
“There is still a chance of a playoff in March and our responsibility is to ensure that we have as optimal conditions as possible to be able to reach a World Cup playoff. In this, we assess that a new leadership is required in the form of a new coach.”
more to follow...
