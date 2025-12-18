Greg Biffle, his wife and children killed in plane crash, lawmaker says
- Nascar champion Greg Biffle, his wife and two kids were killed in a plane crash in North Carolina Thursday, according to Congressman Richard Hudson.
- The family was onboard a Cessna C550 that crashed at Statesville Regional Airport, a regional airport used by Nascar teams and Fortune 500 companies, and burst into flames.
- The aircraft, operated by GB Aviation Leasing, was attempting to land at around 10:15 a.m. after taking off and immediately turning back. The FAA is investigating what caused the crash.
- Biffle, 55, was named one of Nascar’s 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023 and he accepted Nascar’s Myers Brothers Award last year, recognizing his efforts to provide aid in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.
- “They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others,” Hudson wrote of the Biffles. “Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”