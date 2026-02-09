Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British skier receives ‘awful’ abuse and threats after anti-ICE post

JD Vance booed at Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
  • British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has revealed he received “awful” abuse and vitriol after posting a photo expressing his views on the United States’ immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) policy.
  • Kenworthy, who was born in Chelmsford and represents Great Britain, later posted a video explaining his stance and detailing the “insane” threats and slurs he received for speaking out.
  • He stated that he does not support ICE, calling it “evil and awful” and arguing that it targets hardworking, non-violent immigrants seeking a better life, which he believes is the foundation of the US.
  • Kenworthy emphasised the importance of using one’s platform to “stand up for what we believe in and stand up to injustice,” despite the potential for further hate.
  • He also praised other athletes, including US halfpipe skier Hunter Hess, who was branded a “real loser” by US President Donald Trump for speaking out on various issues.
