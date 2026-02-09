GB skier Gus Kenworthy reveals ‘awful’ abuse he’s received after calling out ‘absolutely evil’ ICE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has spoken out about the “awful” abuse and vitriol he has received since posting a photo about his stance on the United States’ immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) policy.

In a post on his Instagram account, Kenworthy - who was born in Chelmsford but has lived in the US for most of his life - expressed his views on ICE with a graphic message in the snow and posted it online.

The 34-year-old has since released a video post explaining his reasoning behind the message and how he has been sent “insane” responses for speaking out against ICE.

“I’m just trying to make a video before I go to bed to get my thoughts out,” Kenworthy’s video begins. “I’m competing for Great Britain at this Olympics to honour my mum because she’s British. I’m half British, I was born in England but I’m also half American. I did my first two Olympics for the US and won a silver medal for the US, that’s where I live now so I care about the US and I care about what’s happening there.

“The other day I posted a photo with my thoughts on ICE and that photo has since gone everywhere. I’ve gotten a ton of messages and most of them have been supportive and encouraging... but a lot of the messages have been awful. People telling me to kill myself, threatening me, wishing they’ll get to see me blow my knee or break my neck during my event, calling me slurs. It’s insane.

“Maybe that’s the price you pay for speaking up and using your platform so maybe this video is going to invite more hate and vitriol, but I think it’s important to say what we feel and stand up for what we believe in and stand up to injustice.”

Kenworthy then praised US halfpipe skier Hunter Hess and US Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin for also using their platform to voice their own thoughts on various issues. Hess has been branded a “real loser” by US President Donald Trump after speaking about ‘everything going on in the US’ while Shiffrin called out “global hardship” and “violence” and hopes to display her own values of “inclusivity, diversity, and kindness” at the Olympics.

Kenworthy revealed his own stance in his video post explaining how a person “can love the US, be proud to be an American and still think it can be better”.

In relation to his previous post on ICE, Kenworthy said: “I do not support ICE and I think it’s absolutely evil and awful and terrifying.

“It’s crazy, it’s scary.

“US citizens are being caught in this, and I think overwhelmingly the majority of the people being targeted are good, hardworking people that are nonviolent and have no criminal history, and just came to the US seeking a better life.

“That is literally the foundation story of the US. We are a country of immigrants, that’s the American dream and I think people forget that sometimes.”