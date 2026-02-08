Lindsey Vonn crashes out of Winter Olympics downhill on return from ACL rupture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn crashed hard in the Winter Olympics downhill event, nine days on from rupturing her ACL.

The 41-year-old was the 13th of 36 racers to take to the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where she has won a record 12 World Cups.

But she crashed hard in the top section of the course after catching her shoulder on a gate, with her injured left leg - which has no functioning ACL - giving way.

Medics attended to her quickly and she was put on a stretcher and airlifted to hospital while the competition was paused.

BBC Sport commentator and former Alpine skier Chemmy Alcott said: “I feel guilty that I am this emotional. I just never believed it would end in a clump at the side of the piece not moving. What we saw that the top of the piece is really hard for a fit athlete, she just had her right knee. It is brutal, think about her family, her team and herself.

“We have to be realistic the risk was really high, the risk she takes when she falls will double that, her body will not be able to take that. There is clapping and there is hope that she would be okay but they have put up some background music because it is uncomfortable.”

Double Olympic champion Tina Maze, speaking on Eurosport and TNT Sports coverage, said: “We all know the difficulties Lindsey was going through in the last days, and I think in the end she risked too much.

“This kind of crash can happen of course, if you are not healthy the consequences are even worse, but Lindsey wanted to do this no matter what. It's really tough for everyone here to see this especially for her family and teammates and everyone working with her. It's just terrible. A tough day.”

Vonn trained in all the practice sessions in Cortina, setting the third-quickest time in Saturday’s run.

Teammate and reigning downhill world champion Breezy Johnson set the fastest time of the early starters, 1.36:10.