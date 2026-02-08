Anti-Olympics protestors branded ‘enemies of Italy’ after clashes in Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has branded anti-Olympics protesters as "enemies of Italy" following violent clashes on the fringes of a demonstration in Milan and sabotage attacks on the national rail network.

The incidents unfolded on the inaugural full day of competition for the Winter Games, which Milan, Italy's financial hub, is co-hosting with the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Ms Meloni praised the thousands of Italians working to ensure the Games' success and project a positive image of the nation.

"Then there are those who are enemies of Italy and Italians, demonstrating 'against the Olympics' and ensuring that these images are broadcast on television screens around the world. After others cut the railway cables to prevent trains from departing," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Prime minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni has slammed protestors in Milan ( AP )

In Milan, a group of approximately 100 protesters broke away from a larger demonstration, throwing firecrackers, smoke bombs, and bottles at police.

An estimated 10,000 people had initially gathered to protest housing costs and environmental concerns linked to the Games. Police deployed water cannon to restore order and detained six individuals.

Concurrently, authorities reported that saboteurs had damaged rail infrastructure near Bologna, causing significant disruption to train services.

Three separate incidents led to delays of up to two-and-a-half hours for high-speed, Intercity, and regional routes. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the damage.

Ms Meloni added: "Once again, solidarity with the police, the city of Milan, and all those who will see their work undermined by these gangs of criminals."

The Italian police recently received enhanced arrest powers following violence at a hard-left protest in Turin last weekend, which left over 100 officers injured.

Those protests took place following reports that US ICE agents were due to have a role at the Winter Olympics.

Protests have also been staged in the US in recent weeks against ICE after the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.