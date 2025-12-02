Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man City forward breaks Premier League record after goal against Fulham

Haaland's record surpasses the previous fastest, held by Alan Shearer, who took 124 games to reach the same tally
Haaland's record surpasses the previous fastest, held by Alan Shearer, who took 124 games to reach the same tally ( Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
  • Erling Haaland has made history as the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals.
  • He achieved this milestone in just 111 matches, scoring his 100th goal against Fulham.
  • Haaland's record surpasses the previous fastest, held by Alan Shearer, who took 124 games to reach the same tally.
  • Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has been a prolific scorer, netting 36 goals in his debut season and breaking the single-season Premier League record.
  • His consistent goal-scoring has been a key factor in Manchester City's recent successes, including multiple Premier League titles.
