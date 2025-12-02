Erling Haaland makes history as the fastest ever player to reach 100 Premier League goals
Haaland has achieved the feat in just 111 matches, 13 faster than the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer managed
Erling Haaland has made history as the fastest ever player to reach 100 Premier League goals.
The formidable Norwegian hit a century with an emphatic finish to break the deadlock 17 minutes in Manchester City’s clash at Fulham, rifling into the top corner with Bernd Leno clawing at thin air.
Taking him into the Premier League 100 Club after just 111 matches, Haaland has blown his predecessors out of the water by achieving the feat at record speed.
Alan Shearer – the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer with 260 goals – was the previous fastest to break the 100-goal barrier, taking 124 games.
Haaland goes a ton up thanks to an electrifying start to the 2025/26 campaign, which has already seen him hit 15 league goals. This is admittedly less than half of his total tally this term, currently at a remarkable 33 goals after just 24 games for club and country.
The 25-year-old has been consistently ferocious in front of goal since signing for Man City in the summer of 2022, netting a phenomenal 36 goals in his debut campaign as Pep Guardiola’s side won the treble. In reaching such a figure, he broke the Premier League goalscoring record for a single season, seeing off Shearer and Andy Cole’s 34 strikes in the process.
He then hit 27 the following year, helping City to a fourth Premier League title in a row, before notching a still-impressive 22 goals last season in spite of the club’s dramatic mid-season drop-off.
