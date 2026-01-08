Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England cricketer apologises for ‘embarrassing’ behaviour on night out

Ashes recap: England on top after day one in Sydney
  • England's white-ball captain, Harry Brook, has apologised for an "embarrassing" incident involving a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand on 31 October.
  • The scuffle reportedly occurred just before the Ashes series, during which England were thrashed 4-1 by Australia.
  • Brook was fined £30,000 after reporting the incident to team management, with the ECB acknowledging it was dealt with through a formal disciplinary process.
  • In his personal statement, Brook expressed deep regret, stating his behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to himself and the England team.
  • This incident adds to existing scrutiny on the England cricket team's culture, following previous concerns about player conduct during their Ashes tour, including an incident involving Ben Duckett.
