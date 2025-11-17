Harry Kane reveals Arsenal duo are in England’s leadership group ahead of World Cup
- Harry Kane has revealed England's five-man leadership group ahead of next year’s World Cup.
- The group includes Jude Bellingham, Marc Guehi and Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, alongside captain Kane.
- This marks a changing of the guard from previous leaders such as Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire.
- England completed their World Cup qualifying campaign with a perfect record, achieving eight wins and eight clean sheets.
- Kane highlighted England’s strong qualifying performance as a sign of their potential for the tournament, where they are considered among the favourites.