Harry Kane reveals England’s five-man leadership group as Tuchel makes Bellingham call

Harry Kane has delved into England’s five-man leadership group, which includes Jude Bellingham despite recent tiffs with manager Thomas Tuchel.

Captain Kane will hope to guide the Three Lions to a first World Cup title in 60 years, with their perfect qualifying campaign putting them in good stead for next summer’s finals in North America.

But with Tuchel ushering in a new era in the England setup, there has been a changing of the guard that has seen Gareth Southgate regulars like Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire drop out of contention.

There are now new leaders in the dressing room, with Kane revealing Bellingham is part of the five-man group alongside Marc Guehi, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

He said: “We have some newer leaders coming through, rather than some of the guys like Walks (Walker) and Harry Maguire, who were a big part of the leadership group in the past. We’ve got new ones like Marc and Jude and Bukayo, Dec obviously.

“So maybe just a bit more added responsibility to help those guys and to lead by example in that way. I just feel in a good moment.”

England secured their spot at the finals with two games to spare and signed off their spotless qualification campaign with a 2-0 triumph in Albania on Sunday, with Kane scoring a brace to make it eight wins and eight clean sheets.

The Euro 2024 runners-up are among the favourites for glory next summer and will be a nation others will want to avoid in the 5 December draw.

Kane believes England’s unstoppable qualifying form has shown what Tuchel’s World Cup contenders are capable of.

Harry Kane will lead England to the World Cup ( Action Images/Reuters )

"Whenever you're creating history, it shows that you're on the right path," Kane said.

"I think we've had a lot of great qualifying campaigns in recent history and we've topped that with this one, so we can be really proud of the hard work that we put in.

"I know sometimes we maybe don't get the credit for these type of wins and campaigns, but we've done our job, we've done what we need to do and we've done it in style as well.

"We can be really proud of that and look forward to the new year now."