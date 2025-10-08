Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry Kane unlikely to play against Wales

Kane absent as England get set to face Wales in friendly international
  • England captain Harry Kane is a major doubt for the upcoming friendly against Wales due to a minor ankle injury.
  • The injury occurred during Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, forcing him to hobble off the pitch.
  • Kane did not train with the main England squad on Wednesday, instead undertaking an individual recovery routine indoors.
  • The injury is not believed to be serious, and he is expected to be available for the World Cup qualifier against Latvia on 14 October.
  • Ollie Watkins is a potential candidate to replace England's all-time record goalscorer in the starting line-up for the Wales match.
