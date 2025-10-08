Harry Kane set to miss Wales friendly in fresh England injury blow
Kane is dealing with a minor ankle problem picked up for Bayern Munich
England have been dealt a notable injury blow ahead of their friendly with Wales as captain Harry Kane looks unlikely to feature.
Kane has been struggling with a knock on his ankle that he picked up in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, in the final minutes of which he hobbled off.
The striker played it down after the game, saying: "I am recovering at the moment - I took a knock. A few days and then I should be fine, so no problem for the national team. I will be there on Monday."
He did not train alongside the rest of Thomas Tuchel’s squad on Wednesday, though, with the 32-year-old instead following his own routine indoors along with Bundesliga counterpart Jarell Quansah.
The injury is not believed to be serious and while he is a major doubt for tomorrow’s international outing at Wembley tomorrow, the expectation is that he will be available when England head to Latvia for the next World Cup qualifier on Tuesday 14 October.
A win over Latvia could secure their spot in next summer’s tournament across the Atlantic if Serbia do not beat Albania and Andorra.
But in the meantime, Tuchel will turn to his other attacking options for the Wales meeting, of which there is only one out-and-out striker.
Ollie Watkins could take Kane’s place up front but given his patchy start to the new season, Tuchel could prefer to utilise a winger to lead the line, with Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford both operated up top before.
Kane is England's all-time record goalscorer with 74 goals in 109 appearances and has started this campaign in formidable fashion, notching 18 goals in the first 10 games for Bayern.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments