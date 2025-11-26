Harry Kane claims leaving Tottenham to join Bayern Munich was ‘one of the best decisions of my life’
- Harry Kane stated that no other club in Europe could tempt him away from Bayern Munich, calling his move to the Bundesliga outfit from Tottenham “one of the best decisions of my life”.
- The England captain expressed his happiness at Bayern, believing they are one of Europe's best teams and is open to extending his contract.
- Kane criticised the Premier League, suggesting it is “less enjoyable” due to the current prevalence of set-piece goals, singling out Arsenal's proficiency.
- He admitted that scoring against Arsenal, Bayern’s opponents in the Champions League on Wednesday night, provides him with “a bit more joy” due to his history with Tottenham.
- Kane has scored 15 goals in 21 appearances against Arsenal, including one for Bayern in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in 2024.