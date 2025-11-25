Hotshot Harry Kane says no club could tempt him away from Bayern Munich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Kane says there is not another club in Europe who could tempt him away from Bayern Munich.

The former Tottenham striker is back on familiar territory this week as the German giants lock horns with Arsenal in a Champions League blockbuster in north London.

Yet England captain Kane is certainly not pining for a return to these shores, not least because – in a sly dig at the Gunners – he branded the Premier League “less enjoyable” due to the current trend in set-pieces.

“The move has been one of the best decisions of my life,” said the 32-year-old, who joined Bayern from Spurs in 2023.

“To experience a new league, a team like Bayern Munich, these European nights, the atmosphere in the German league, has been a great step in my career and helped me improve as a player.

“I’m quite open to staying longer. They way we are right now and the way we are playing, I feel we are one of the best teams in Europe, for sure.

“I don’t look at any other team and think, ‘I want to go there’. I’m really happy here. I’ve got 18 months on my contract and I’m sure there will be discussions in the future.”

Arsenal have been spearheading the spate of goals from set-plays this season, and Kane is not a fan.

“Watching the Premier League is probably a little less enjoyable than it has been in recent years, to be honest,” he added.

“But that’s kind of the evolution of football. Sometimes it comes in like this and that’s the case this year. Arsenal capitalised on that and are a really strong set-play team.

“Obviously, we looked at what they do well and their threats and how we can try and stop that. The best way of stopping that is not giving set-plays away.”

Kane also admitted scoring against Arsenal gives him “a bit more joy” than any other club.

He has hit 15 goals in 21 appearances against the Gunners, including one for Bayern at the Emirates in the first leg of their quarter-final in 2024.

“Maybe subconsciously that’s the case. I think obviously with Tottenham, it was always a big game,” he said.

“I have a lot of friends who are Arsenal fans, a lot of friends who are Tottenham fans. There’s a feeling around it.

“With Bayern, it’s a little bit different because obviously we don’t play against them a lot. We played against them a couple of years ago in the quarter-final, which was a big win for us.

“From my point of view, maybe it just gives me a little bit more joy, but ultimately it comes down to winning the game as well.”