Nottingham Forest eye deadline day move for Championship star

Hayden Hackney is linked with a move to Nottingham Forest
Hayden Hackney is linked with a move to Nottingham Forest (Action Images)
  • Nottingham Forest have made an approach for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.
  • Forest, who are currently in a relegation battle, are looking to strengthen their squad on deadline day.
  • However, it is understood that Middlesbrough have rejected Forest’s approach as they are unwilling to sell Hackney on deadline day.
  • Hackney has starred for Middlesbrough this season, with the team currently in the automatic promotion places in the Championship.
  • Forest want to sign a midfielder today and have also been linked with Celtic’s Arne Engels.
