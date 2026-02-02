Nottingham Forest eye deadline day move for Championship star
- Nottingham Forest have made an approach for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.
- Forest, who are currently in a relegation battle, are looking to strengthen their squad on deadline day.
- However, it is understood that Middlesbrough have rejected Forest’s approach as they are unwilling to sell Hackney on deadline day.
- Hackney has starred for Middlesbrough this season, with the team currently in the automatic promotion places in the Championship.
- Forest want to sign a midfielder today and have also been linked with Celtic’s Arne Engels.
