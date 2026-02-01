Nottingham Forest hold out after Neco Williams handball to deny Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, who played half the game with 10 men after Neco Williams was shown a red card for handball on the goal line.

Palace picked up just their third point from their last nine games which has seen them drop down into the relegation battle.

Forest got off to a flying start when Morgan Gibbs-White struck his sixth goal of the season but the game turned at the end of the half when Williams was shown a red card for stopping Jefferson Lerma’s header from going in with a deliberate handball.

Ismaila Sarr rolled in the resulting penalty and Palace dominated possession in the second period but Forest were seemingly comfortable despite the inferior numbers.

Palace were disappointing after the break and it looked like Forest would get the winner following a chaotic ending but both sides moved a point further clear of the bottom three.

Sarr started up front for the visitors who were without their top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of a likely move away from Selhurst Park, with the Frenchman linked with a potential move to the City Ground among other suitors.

The two clubs have not seen eye to eye since Palace were demoted to the Conference League with Forest taking their place in the Europa League, and the back and forth between the two sets of fans showed they did not forget what transpired in the summer.

Palace posed the first threat when Ola Aina gifted the ball to Yeremy Pino who set off a counter-attack and Matz Sels made a smart save to tip Lerma’s strike round the post.

Forest wanted a penalty when Igor Jesus thought he was brought down by Chris Richards inside the area but referee Tony Harrington waved play on.

The penalty shouts mattered very little a minute later as the hosts hit the front. A long throw caused a scramble inside the penalty area but Gibbs-White showed the only bit of quality to bring the ball down and tuck it in at the near post.

Palace remained a threat going forward and Pino had the Forest defenders running back to their own goal but when he slipped the ball through to Sarr, he decided to play it back across goal to no one rather than have a shot.

Palace were handed a way back in when Williams made a desperate save with his hand on the line to stop Lerma’s header from going in. Sarr stepped up and sent Sels the wrong way.

Forest still fancied their chances going forward after the interval and Gibbs-White fed Jesus, who fired over.

Forest responded well to the red card and started to show a little bit more ambition following 20 second-half minutes and a lot of Palace possession. Ibrahim Sangare fired wide with a warning shot to their visitors.

Angus Gunn was brought on for the injured Sels at the break for his debut but Palace had yet to test him as the game reached the final 15 minutes.

Indeed it was Forest who looked the most likely to get the winner and Dan Ndoye worked an opportunity for himself, but he thrashed it into the side netting as it finished 1-1.