‘Heated Rivalry’ stars find their place on the Olympic stage
- Actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, stars of the acclaimed hockey romance series "Heated Rivalry", are set to carry the Olympic flame ahead of the Milan Cortina Games' Opening Ceremony on 6 February.
- The popular series, adapted from the "Game Changers" books, depicts a secret decade-long relationship between Canadian and Russian ice hockey players.
- "Heated Rivalry" quickly became the number one series on HBO Max, has secured a second season, and will be broadcast in Italy from next month.
- The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics' sliding centre and ice hockey stadium are nearing completion but still require significant work with just 16 days until delivery.
- Despite initial opposition and tight deadlines for the new Cortina d'Ampezzo sliding centre and Milan's Santagiulia ice hockey venue, the International Olympic Committee is confident both will be ready for the Games.