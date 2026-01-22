‘Heated Rivalry’ stars joining Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stars of the acclaimed hockey romance series Heated Rivalry are set to carry the Olympic flame ahead of the Milan Cortina Games' Opening Ceremony.

The organising committee confirmed on Thursday that actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie will participate in the prestigious torch relay. The Games' opening ceremony is scheduled to commence on February 6.

The popular series, adapted from the Game Changers books, has captivated audiences with its fictional narrative of a Canadian and a Russian ice hockey player maintaining a secret decade-long relationship.

Initially developed for the Canadian streaming service Crave, the show quickly became the number one series on HBO Max. Following a distribution deal with HBO, it has already secured a second season and is slated for broadcast in Italy from next month.

open image in gallery The popular series, adapted from the Game Changers books, has captivated audiences with its fictional narrative of a Canadian and a Russian ice hockey player maintaining a secret decade-long relationship ( AP )

The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics sliding centre and ice hockey stadium are nearing completion but still require significant work ahead of delivery in just 16 days, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

The Cortina d'Ampezzo sliding centre has been under intense pressure since Italy's decision less than three years ago to build a new venue, rather than use an existing one abroad.

This choice, initially opposed by the IOC before its grudging acceptance, meant organisers faced a tight deadline from inception.

IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi, speaking from Milan, acknowledged "a lot" of work remained for the sliding centre, clarifying it was "not complex work."

open image in gallery Italy 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Flame ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Despite the visible tasks, he concluded: "It will be ready, no doubt. I am very confident for the sliding centre."

Milan's Santagiulia ice hockey venue also faced an equally tight construction schedule, its previous slow progress and delays a significant headache.

However, Dubi praised current efforts to complete the arena, stating: "Hats off to all who could pull off a venue in such a short time."