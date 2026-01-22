‘Heated Rivalry’ stars joining Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan
The popular series has already secured a second season on HBO after quickly becoming a No. 1 hit
Stars of the acclaimed hockey romance series Heated Rivalry are set to carry the Olympic flame ahead of the Milan Cortina Games' Opening Ceremony.
The organising committee confirmed on Thursday that actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie will participate in the prestigious torch relay. The Games' opening ceremony is scheduled to commence on February 6.
The popular series, adapted from the Game Changers books, has captivated audiences with its fictional narrative of a Canadian and a Russian ice hockey player maintaining a secret decade-long relationship.
Initially developed for the Canadian streaming service Crave, the show quickly became the number one series on HBO Max. Following a distribution deal with HBO, it has already secured a second season and is slated for broadcast in Italy from next month.
The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics sliding centre and ice hockey stadium are nearing completion but still require significant work ahead of delivery in just 16 days, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.
The Cortina d'Ampezzo sliding centre has been under intense pressure since Italy's decision less than three years ago to build a new venue, rather than use an existing one abroad.
This choice, initially opposed by the IOC before its grudging acceptance, meant organisers faced a tight deadline from inception.
IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi, speaking from Milan, acknowledged "a lot" of work remained for the sliding centre, clarifying it was "not complex work."
Despite the visible tasks, he concluded: "It will be ready, no doubt. I am very confident for the sliding centre."
Milan's Santagiulia ice hockey venue also faced an equally tight construction schedule, its previous slow progress and delays a significant headache.
However, Dubi praised current efforts to complete the arena, stating: "Hats off to all who could pull off a venue in such a short time."
