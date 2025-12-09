Helmut Marko confirms Red Bull exit after Max Verstappen missed out on F1 world title
- Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing's chief adviser and head of driver development, has announced his retirement after 20 years with the F1 team.
- The 82-year-old, known for his forthright views and close relationship with Max Verstappen, hinted at his departure following the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, when Verstappen narrowly missed out on the world title to Lando Norris.
- Marko's retirement is not anticipated to impact Verstappen's short-term future with Red Bull, despite their strong bond.
- His position had recently faced scrutiny due to comments he made regarding Kimi Antonelli, which subsequently led to online death threats against Antonelli.
- Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies acknowledged Marko's significant support and contributions, noting that organisational adjustments are a normal part of F1 operations.