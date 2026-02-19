Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Team USA wins gold in women’s hockey after dramatic overtime

(Getty Images)
  • The highly anticipated clash between Team USA and Canada resulted in gold for America after an intense overtime.
  • Team USA defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to secure the gold medal in the women's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
  • Canada initially took the lead with a short-handed goal from Kristin O'Neill in the second period.
  • Megan Keller scored the winning goal for the United States, flicking it between the arm and the leg of the Canadian keeper to crush the dreams of the defending champions.
  • Canada was the reigning Olympic champions after claiming their fifth title in Beijing 2022, but the USA romped to a 5-0 victory in the group stage to take the advantage into Thursday’s grudge match.
