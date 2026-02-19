USA vs Canada ice hockey final live: Women’s teams face off for Winter Olympics gold in grudge match
The world’s top two teams compete in the latest instalment in a bitter US-Canada rivalry in Milan on Thursday
The women’s ice hockey tournament at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics comes to a head today as the USA and Canada face off for gold in a blockbuster grudge match.
The two teams are the most dominant in the world and have contested six of the seven Olympic finals, as well as 23 of 24 World Championship finals.
Canada are the reigning Olympic champions, claiming their fifth title in Beijing 2022, but the USA romped to a 5-0 victory in the group stage to take the advantage into Thursday’s grudge match.
The US hammered Sweden 5-0 too in their semi-final to make the showpiece event, improving to a 6-0 record and an impressive 31-1 scoring record. Meanwhile Canada saw off Switzerland 2-1, with three-time gold medallist Marie-Philip Poulin scoring twice to become the all-time leading goalscorer in women’s Olympic competition.
The final will likely be the exclamation point of an action-packed evening of sport, with Team GB also fighting for a medal in their men’s curling semi-final against Switzerland.
Follow all the action from the women’s ice hockey final and other sports with The Independent’s live blog below:
Women's ice hockey final: USA 0-0 Canada
Here comes the face-off... AND WE’RE OFF!
The unmistakeable sound of sticks smacking against each other gets this final underway.
Women's ice hockey final: Here come the teams
A huge ovation as Canada and USA take to the ice in Milan.
This promises fireworks. We are just moments away from the women’s ice hockey final getting underway.
Coming up this evening
So, we’ve got a big evening of Winter Olympic action to bring you.
Our first focus will be the men’s curling semi-finals, which will see Team GB look to guarantee themselves a medal in Cortina against table-topping Switzerland. That begins in just over half an hour at 6:35pm GMT.
But wait, there’s more! We’ll also be bringing you live updates from the women’s ice hockey final between fierce rivals USA and Canada. Push-back in Milan is in 10 minutes at 6:10pm.
You don’t want to miss any of the action, and neither do we. Stay tuned!
How Team GB kept their curling medal hopes alive
Team GB’s men’s curling team kept their hopes of defending or improving their silver medal from Beijing alive as they scraped into the semi-finals - but only because other results went their way.
Bruce Mouat’s rink looked on the verge of defeat on Wednesday but thrashed the USA 9-2 to underline their status as one of the best teams in the world, despite their relative underperformance in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
That result was not enough to book their place in the last four, as they required either Italy or Norway to lose both of their final two round-robin games in order to progress.
Both lost on Wednesday but Team GB endured a nervous wait on Thursday as Norway stormed to a 7-2 lead over already-qualified Canada before being pegged back, while Italy kept unbeaten Switzerland honest in a tense encounter.
However, Italy lost 9-5 after skip Joel Retornaz missed a chance to score three in the eighth end with a poor penultimate stone which put paid to their chances.
Read Flo Clifford’s report of the action from Cortina:
GB men’s curlers scrape into semi-finals to keep hopes of glory alive
Canada ice hockey results
Group games:
Canada 4-0 Switzerland
Canada 5-1 Czechia
Canada 0-5 USA
Canada 5-0 Finland
Quarter-final:
Canada 5-1 Germany
Semi-final:
Canada 2-1 Switzerland
USA ice hockey results so far
Group games:
USA 5-1 Czechia
USA 5-0 Finland
USA 5-0 Switzerland
USA 5-0 Canada
Quarter-final:
USA 6-0 Italy
Semi-final:
USA 5-0 Sweden
The ‘cheating’ accusations, secret filming, and curling scandal engulfing the Winter Olympics
Controversy has erupted in the curling at the Winter Olympics, with Great Britain dragged into the explosive fallout following cheating accusations against the Canadian team.
On Friday, Canada’s men’s side was accused by Sweden of breaking the rules by repeatedly double-touching the curling stone after release, leading to swear words being exchanged on the ice.
After Canada denied the claims, the team’s third, Marc Kennedy, responded by furiously insisting, “I haven’t done it once. You can f*** off”. Footage of Kennedy clearing touching the stone after release later went viral.
The ‘cheating’ accusations, secret filming, and scandal engulfing curling
How to watch women's ice hockey final
The game is scheduled to start at 6.10pm GMT (7.10pm local time) tonight, Thursday 19 February.
What TV channel is it on?
The women’s ice hockey final will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Subscribers can also stream the action live via the Discovery+ app and website.
Viewers can also find the game via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, where it is likely to be streamed live.
GB get shot at curling salvation in men's semi-finals
After heartbreaking climax to the women’s round-robin, Great Britain will have a shot at curling salvation in the men’s event as Team GB take on table-topping Switzerland hoping to guarantee themselves an Olympic medal.
Team GB endured a nervy wait but eventually found out that they have reached the last four of the men’s tournament after results on Thursday morning went their way.
GB kept their hopes of a top-four spot alive with a dominant 9-2 victory over Team USA on Wednesday afternoon, with Bruce Mouat’s rink delivering a scintillating display to remind everybody of the quality that helped make them world champions.
That was their final match of the round robin stage and they were forced to helplessly watch on to see if a top-four spot would be sealed for them – needing either Norway or Italy to lose their final match. Italy duly did that as Switzerland completed a 100 per cent record in the group stage with a 9-5 win, sending Team GB into a semi-final on Thursday evening, against the Swiss, knowing a win would seal a place on the podium.
Report: GB women out of curling medal contention after stunning USA win
Team GB’s women’s curling team are out of contention for a medal after the USA clinched an extra-end win over Switzerland in their final round robin game.
Sophie Jackson’s rink beat Italy 7-4 in their final group stage game on Thursday but were left relying on other results to go their way in order to scrape into the semi-finals - the same position the British men’s rink were in earlier today.
GB had beaten the USA 8-7 in the round robin after the Americans let a lead slip, with a stunning shot from Rebecca Morrison keeping them in contention for the semi-finals.
And it looked like the Americans were about to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Switzerland too, as the Swiss scored three in the 10th end to leave the match poised at 6-6 going into an extra end.
The US made a messy start to the extra end but ultimately won by millimetres as Tabitha Peterson, with the hammer, delivered a superb final throw to just edge closer to the button than Switzerland’s two stones in the house.
It was a remarkable comeback but condemns Great Britain, who won the gold medal in Beijing 2022 under skip Eve Muirhead, to a group-stage exit.
GB women out of curling medal contention after stunning USA win
