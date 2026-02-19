Winter Olympics live: Team GB face nervous wait for curling semi-final spot
Team GB’s men will find out this morning whether they reached the semi-finals, needing either Italy or Norway to lose their match
Great Britain face a nervy wait to find out whether they’ve reached the semi-final stage of the men’s curling tournament at the Winter Olympics, needing one of two results to go their way this morning.
Team GB kept their hopes of a top-four spot alive with a dominant 9-2 victory over Team USA on Wednesday afternoon, with Bruce Mouat’s rink delivering a scintillating display to remind everybody of the quality that helped make them world champions.
That was their final match of the round robin stage and they must now helplessly watch on to see if a top-four spot will be sealed for them. They need either Norway or Italy to lose their final match this morning, with Italy facing unbeaten Switzerland, while Norway take on already-qualified Canada. Every Brit will become Swiss or Canadian for the morning.
Team GB’s women also face an uphill battle to finish inside the top four, but they snatched the most remarkable of 8-7 victories against the USA on Wednesday morning before thrashing Japan 9-3 in the evening to keep their hopes alive heading into the final set of round robin matches this afternoon
Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog below:
Men's curling: Norway v Canada and Italy v Switzerland updates
Right, the final set of men’s curling round robin matches at this Winter Olympics are about to get underway.
Team GB did their job yesterday and now can only watch, hoping either Norway or Italy lose to send them through to the semi-finals.
We’ll be bringing you regular updates from Norway v Canada and Italy v Switzerland, which are about to get underway. Je suis Swiss-Canadian...
What do Team GB need to qualify for semi-finals this morning?
After Team GB beat USA in their final round robin game yesterday to end with a 5-4 record they now need either Norway to lose their final match to already-qualified Canada or Italy to lose their final match to unbeaten Switzerland. Both those games are on this morning from 8.05am GMT.
If either of those two teams get a win, they will finish on 5-4, the same as GB, and would move above the Brits as they hold the head-to-head advantage.
Bruce Mouat: 'This is a horrible position to be in'
Things couldn’t have gone much better for Team GB’s men’s curlers yesterday afternoon, beating USA and having two other results go their way.
GB skip Bruce Mouat discussed the victory and admitted to feeling helpless as they watch on this morning.
“It was a bit of a scary first end,” Mouat told the BBC. “But we just turned the momentum straight away and then we forced them into some tricky shots, and he [US skip Daniel Casper] was a bit heavy on a few draws, so we got a few breaks which we probably haven't seen all week. It was nice.
On needing other results to go your way: “This is a horrible position to be in, honestly! Just having to watch other games and hope that the results are going our way is not the ideal position to be in.
“But so far so good and we obviously need tomorrow probably to be the same. We're just gonna have to sit and keep our fingers and our toes crossed and see what happens.”
The curling twist giving Great Britain hope of Winter Olympics great escape
Great Britain are on a knife edge between curling catastrophe and the great escape - and there is nothing more they can do about it.
Just as their Winter Olympics dreams were circling the drain after a shocking collapse in form, Bruce Mouat’s rink played like the world champions they are to keep their medal hopes alive for at least another day.
They finished their round-robin campaign with the kind of confident and dominant victory they were expected to produce consistently in Cortina, wiping the floor with the USA 9-2, to finish with a 5-4 record from nine games.
It was a timely reminder – both to themselves, their doubters and their rivals – that they are still a world-class team capable of blowing all the others out of the water.
The curling twist giving Great Britain hope of Winter Olympics great escape
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks