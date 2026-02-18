GB salvage Olympic curling medal hopes with stunning final throw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brilliant final throw from Rebecca Morrison kept alive Britain's hopes of an Olympic medal in the women's curling competition as they beat the United States 8-7.

Following two losses and four wins in their six round-robin matches, the clash on Wednesday morning was a must-win game for Britain at the Cortina Curling Stadium.

America were the first to get a point on the board in the opening end and it was a closely-matched affair up to the halfway mark, with the US just shading it 3-2.

A two-point score for Morrison's side in the sixth end briefly raised British hopes, but it appeared they were up against it after America took three in the seventh and stole a point in the eighth.

The final two ends produced a thrilling turnaround, though, as Britain took two points in the penultimate before a slight wobble from the Americans allowed Morrison the opportunity to take out their stone on the button to steal two points and victory in the final end.

Morrison said: "We were up against it coming into the last end, stealing two is never easy but we knew there was an outside chance and we gave ourselves that chance with how the end panned out.

"In the hack (the foothold used by players to throw a stone), you just have to stick to your processes and think about how you're going to come out and make the shot. Afterwards you hope for the best, but I'm absolutely delighted with the outcome there."

open image in gallery Rebecca Morrison’s final throw proved all the difference ( Getty )

Morrison rates it as one of her best throws, adding: "I think, considering the situation, it's up there for sure.

"I think that was one of the most electric moments we've had as a team. The crowds just lit up there and that was so fantastic for us. Yeah, absolutely overjoyed with that."

Jennifer Dodds is the only member of the 2022 gold medal-winning British side to still be in the team and she underlined the difficulty of Morrison's final shot.

open image in gallery Jennifer Dodds during the match (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

She said: "In the 10th end of an Olympic Games, to keep your chances alive, that is a very high-tariff shot. You need to hit a third of the stone and out there for a line you don't really play often."

Britain face Japan on Wednesday evening and Italy on Thursday afternoon, knowing victory in both games is essential for their semi-final chances.

Dodds added: "One game at a time - I'm just going to use that classic. We know we still need to win the next two games.

"We have got one tonight against Japan so we'll need to step up our game. Becca played great that game and the three of us kind of struggled a wee bit."