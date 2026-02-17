Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Team GB curling results and schedule for Winter Olympics 2026

Team GB’s men and women are battling to advance from the round robin stage at Milano-Cortina 2026

Cheating row between Canada and Sweden Olympic curling teams goes viral

Great Britain continue to battle it out in the curling round robin stage in the hunt for more medals at the Winter Olympics 2026.

Team GB have their work cut out at Milano-Cortina though, with both the men and women requiring results in the closing matches of the round robin to advance to the play-offs.

GB’s men face off against Canada on Tuesday evening following the controversy that erupted over the weekend following cheating accusations made against the Canadian team.

Canada’s men’s side was accused by Sweden of breaking the rules by repeatedly double-touching the curling stone after release, with swear words exchanged on the ice.

It led to a further mystery, with Sweden convinced that Canada were guilty of a “double touch,” and Oskar Eriksson even told his Canadian opponents that he would “show the video after.”

Bruce Mouat’s side now face an animated Canada side, with the result likely to determine whether their medal hopes remain alive. Here’s the schedule, results and current standings:

Recommended

Men’s Winter Olympics curling schedule

Skip: Bruce Mouat

Third: Grant Hardie

Second: Bobby Lammie

Lead: Hammy McMillan Jr.

Alternate: Kyle Waddell

Round robin fixtures

All times GMT

17 February: Canada v Great Britain, 18:05

18 February: USA V Great Britain, 13:05

Round robin results

11 February: China 4-9 Great Britain

12 February: Great Britain 6-3 Sweden

13 February: Great Britain 7-9 Italy

14 February: Czech Republic 4-7 Great Britain

15 February: Germany 4-9 Great Britain

15 February: Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland

16 February: Great Britain 6-7 Norway

Top 4 advance to play-offs

Team

Pld

W

L

Switzerland

6

6

0

Canada

6

5

1

Norway

6

4

2

Great Britain

7

4

3

USA

7

4

3

Italy

6

3

3

Germany

7

3

4

China

7

2

5

Sweden

7

1

6

Czech Republic

7

1

6

Play-off round

February 19 - semi-finals

February 20 - bronze medal match

February 21 - gold medal game

Women’s Winter Olympics curling schedule

Skip: Sophie Jackson

Third: Jennifer Dodds

Second: Sophie Sinclair

Fourth: Rebecca Morrison

Alternate: Fay Henderson

Round robin fixtures

All times GMT

18 February: USA v Great Britain, 08:05

18 February: Great Britain v Japan, 18:05

19 February: Great Britain v Italy, 13:05

Round robin results

12 February: China 7-4 Great Britain

13 February: Great Britain 3-9 Republic of Korea

14 February: Great Britain 7-6 Canada

15 February: Great Britain 7-10 Sweden

16 February: Denmark 2-7 Great Britain

16 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain

17 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain

Top 4 advance to play-offs

Team

Pld

W

L

Sweden

6

6

9

USA

7

5

2

South Korea

6

4

2

Switzerland

6

4

2

Canada

6

3

3

Denmark

7

3

4

China

6

2

4

Great Britain

6

2

4

Japan

6

1

5

Italy

6

1

5

Play-off round

February 20 - semi-finals

February 21 - bronze medal match

February 22 - gold medal game

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in