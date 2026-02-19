What do Team GB need to qualify for Winter Olympic curling semi-finals? Table, schedule and results in full

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great Britain continue to battle it out in the curling round robin stage in the hunt for more medals at the Winter Olympics 2026.

Team GB have their work cut out at Milano-Cortina though, with both the men and women requiring other results in the closing matches of the round robin to go their way in order to advance to the play-offs.

GB’s men slumped to a 9-5 defeat by Canada on Tuesday evening following the controversy that erupted over the weekend with cheating accusations made against the Canadian team but they hit back in style against the USA on Wednesday afternoon, winning 9-2 after just six ends to remain in the hunt for a medal and play-off spot.

Bruce Mouat’s rink are now hopingfor help from elsewhere to seal a top-four spot, needing either Norway or Italy to lose their final match on Thursday morning. Italy face unbeaten Switzerland, while Norway take on already-qualified Canada, so things are looking promising for Team Mouat.

Team GB’s women also face an uphill battle to finish inside the top four, but they snatched the most remarkable of 8-7 victories against the USA on Wednesday morning before thrashing Japan 9-3 in the evening to keep their hopes alive heading into the final set of round robin matches.

Here’s the schedule, results and current standings:

Men’s Winter Olympics curling schedule

Round robin fixtures

All times GMT

19 February: Italy v Switzerland, 08:05

19 February: Norway v Canada, 08:05

Round robin results

11 February: China 4-9 Great Britain

12 February: Great Britain 6-3 Sweden

13 February: Great Britain 7-9 Italy

14 February: Czech Republic 4-7 Great Britain

15 February: Germany 4-9 Great Britain

15 February: Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland

16 February: Great Britain 6-7 Norway

17 February: Canada 9-5 Great Britain

18 February: USA 2-9 Great Britain

Top 4 advance to play-offs; Switzerland and Canada have already qualified

Team Pld W L Switzerland (Q) 8 8 0 Canada (Q) 8 7 1 Great Britain 9 5 4 Italy 8 4 4 Norway 8 4 4 USA 9 4 5 Germany 8 3 5 China 8 2 6 Sweden 8 2 6 Czech Republic 8 2 6

What do Team GB need to qualify?

After Team GB beat USA in their final round robin game today to end with a 5-4 record they now need either Norway to lose their final match to already-qualified Canada or Italy to lose their final match to unbeaten Switzerland. Both those games are on Thursday morning.

If either of those two teams get a win, they will finish on 5-4, the same as GB, and would move above the Brits as they hold the head-to-head advantage.

Play-off round

February 19 - semi-finals

February 20 - bronze medal match

February 21 - gold medal game

Squad in full

Skip: Bruce Mouat

Third: Grant Hardie

Second: Bobby Lammie

Lead: Hammy McMillan Jr.

Alternate: Kyle Waddell

Women’s Winter Olympics curling schedule

Round robin fixtures

All times GMT

19 February: Great Britain v Italy, 13:05

Round robin results

12 February: China 7-4 Great Britain

13 February: Great Britain 3-9 Republic of Korea

14 February: Great Britain 7-6 Canada

15 February: Great Britain 7-10 Sweden

16 February: Denmark 2-7 Great Britain

17 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain

18 February: USA 7-8 Great Britain

18 February: Great Britain 9-3 Japan

Top 4 advance to play-offs; Sweden and Switzerland have already qualified

Team Pld W L Sweden (Q) 9 7 2 Switzerland (Q) 8 6 2 South Korea 8 5 3 USA 8 5 3 Canada 8 5 3 Great Britain 8 4 4 Denmark 9 4 5 China 8 2 6 Italy 8 2 6 Japan 8 1 7

Play-off round

February 20 - semi-finals

February 21 - bronze medal match

February 22 - gold medal game

Squad in full

Skip: Sophie Jackson

Third: Jennifer Dodds

Second: Sophie Sinclair

Fourth: Rebecca Morrison

Alternate: Fay Henderson