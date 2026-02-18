Rebecca Morrison keeps Team GB women’s curling hopes alive after dramatic win
- Rebecca Morrison kept Team GB’s women’s curling medal hopes alive at the Winter Olympics after producing a stunning final throw in her side’s win over USA on Wednesday.
- Team GB entered the match knowing that they could not afford another slip-up after losing two of their opening six round-robin games.
- GB were trailing at the halfway stage and were behind heading to the final end, but Morrison capitalised on an American error to secure two points as Team GB claimed a dramatic 8-7 victory.
- Morrison admitted afterwards that her final throw was one of the best of her career.
- Britain will take on Japan on Wednesday evening before facing hosts Italy on Thursday, and will likely need to win both matches to reach the semi-finals.
