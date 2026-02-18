Winter Olympics live: Curling updates as Team GB face USA in must-win match to keep medal hopes alive
Team GB’s men have just one curling match left to remain alive in the hunt for a semi-final berth and to retain hopes of a medal
The Winter Olympics curling tournament is reaching its business end as world champions Great Britain face an early exit from the competition.
After a battling clash with Canada saw Bruce Mouat’s rink continue to underperform, falling to a 9-5 loss, this afternoon’s USA clash is the final chance to remain in the hunt for a medal and play-off spot.
After a shock loss to Norway on Monday, Team GB must win their final round robin game and also hope for a favour from other teams, with Norway and Italy occupying the final two places, with Switzerland and Canada already qualified.
Team GB’s women are also in action and face an uphill battle to finish inside the top four, with their seventh round robin game against the USA.
Women's curling: GB 4-3 USA
That is a gutsy final stone by British skip Sophie Jackson in the sixth. A slight mistake from the US, leaves her a draw into the centre of the house for two.
The stone is slid down the ice and it looks a bit pacy but just holds up in time. A crucial two to give GB a 4-3 lead. The Americans will have the hammer in the seventh of course but this match is getting tight.
Shiffrin flying in slalom
Skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin is in action this morning, hunting a third Olympic gold medal, although a first since 2018.
She’s competing in the women’s slalom – an event in which she has won 71 World Cup races throughout her storied career and the American is flying this.
She lays down a brilliant first run, with a time of 47.13s, which is a mammoth 0.82s faster than Lena Duerr in second spot and more than a second quicker than Camille Rast in third.
Clenched fist from Shiffrin, she’s rightly delighted. Barring disaster in the second run later this morning, she’s surely a lock for gold...
GB women trailing USA
Team GB’s male curlers are in must-win mode for their final round robin match against USA this afternoon but things are arguably even bleaker for the women’s rink.
Sophie Jackson’s quartet have two wins and four losses from their six matches so far, to lie eighth in the table, and will need to win each of their final three games – plus get ample help from elsewhere.
It’s an unlikely scenario but all they can do is try and take care of their own business. They’re facing second-placed USA this morning and the Americans have just stolen one in the fifth end to lead 3-2. Can GB respond?
Women’s Winter Olympics curling schedule
Round robin fixtures
All times GMT
18 February: USA v Great Britain, 08:05
18 February: Great Britain v Japan, 18:05
19 February: Great Britain v Italy, 13:05
Round robin results
12 February: China 7-4 Great Britain
13 February: Great Britain 3-9 Republic of Korea
14 February: Great Britain 7-6 Canada
15 February: Great Britain 7-10 Sweden
16 February: Denmark 2-7 Great Britain
16 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain
17 February: Switzerland 10-6 Great Britain
Men’s Winter Olympics curling schedule
Round robin fixtures
All times GMT
18 February: USA V Great Britain, 13:05
Round robin results
11 February: China 4-9 Great Britain
12 February: Great Britain 6-3 Sweden
13 February: Great Britain 7-9 Italy
14 February: Czech Republic 4-7 Great Britain
15 February: Germany 4-9 Great Britain
15 February: Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland
16 February: Great Britain 6-7 Norway
17 February: Canada 9-5 Great Britain
GB curlers slump to defeat against Canada to leave semi-final qualification on a knife edge
The polite and chivalrous world of curling was dragged through the mud this week, rocked by a cheating scandal and cries of foul play. Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson accused Canada’s Marc Kennedy of cheating; the latter was so incensed by the accusation that he went on an expletive-laden rant in his opponent’s face, only for videos to emerge supporting the Swede entirely.
World Curling eventually stepped in, attempting to calm the controversy with additional umpiring measures, which caught out Canada’s women’s team and Britain’s men, before backing off again, returning to the status quo of players largely self-refereeing.
GB curlers slump to Canada defeat to leave semi-final qualification on a knife edge
