Mikaela Shiffrin breaks eight-year Olympic drought with brilliant slalom gold

Alpine skiing great Mikaela Shiffrin won her first Winter Olympics gold medal since Pyeongchang 2018 with a peerless performance in the slalom, her best discipline, to triumph at Milano-Cortina 2026.

Shiffrin has banked 71 of her 108 World Cup wins in the extremely technical event, but she has failed to replicate that dominance at the Olympics, failing to win a medal in the six races she entered in Beijing and finishing 0.08 seconds off the slalom podium in Pyeongchang.

But after missing the podium in the giant slalom on Sunday, as well as only fourth in the alpine combined with Breezy Johnson, she put those ghosts to rest on Wednesday with an imperious display in Cortina d’Ampezzo, setting the fastest time on the first run - 47.13 seconds, 0.82 seconds quicker than her nearest challenger - and extending her winning margin to 1.5 seconds on the second run for a total time of 1:40.60.

Switzerland’s Camille Rast won the silver, with Sweden’s Anna Swenn-Larsson in bronze a further 0.21 seconds behind.

It is her first Olympic title since gold in the giant slalom in 2018, and comes 12 years after she became the youngest-ever Olympic champion in slalom as an 18-year-old prodigy in Sochi 2014.

The event took a dramatic turn in the second run with each athlete rising to each new marker; Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener snatched the lead from Austrian maestro Katharina Truppe, before Swenn-Larsson catapulted to the top of the leaderboard.

open image in gallery USA's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning the women's slalom event ( AFP via Getty Images )

Switzerland then took top spot again, through Rast, who put two-tenths of a second between her and Swenn-Larsson. But Shiffrin relegated the Swiss to silver, coming home to win and making a statement through the 1.5-second margin.

Embraced by Rast and Swenn-Larsson at the finish line, the relief for Shiffrin was palpable, reaffirming her greatness on the biggest stage.

open image in gallery United States' Mikaela Shiffrin at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's slalom race ( AP )

“[I was] a little bit on the limit,” Shiffrin told NBC after her first run, before describing it as “really clean.” And the second run was emphatic and executed without any hint of nerves.

open image in gallery Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States competes during the Women's Slalom Run ( Getty Images )

While double Olympic alpine skiing champion Tina Maze hailed Shiffrin’s spirit to persevere through adversity.

"Her story is so long, she has dominated the sport, and coming here having this level of skiing, in her first run she was in her own league and again in the second run and that takes some nerves,” Maze told TNT Sports. “That's why I was not nervous at all! It wasn't going to be like Beijing, this was a different energy and different spirit - a fantastic job.

"It's such a long road from her first gold in Sochi 2024, with her team with her mum, she has such woman power in her team! I've been skiing with her and her team after her injury here in Cortina - she had some moments where it was very hard to come back and after today she will have it as a better place in memory, it's just incredible."

open image in gallery Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States reacts after winning gold ( Getty Images )

