Team USA takes gold in men’s hockey for first time since 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’
- In sudden-death overtime, Team USA secured its first men’s hockey gold medal since 1980 after Jack Hughes secured a goal during the historic 3-on-3.
- Matt Boldy opened the scoring for the USA with an individual goal in the first period, and Canada's Cale Makar equalized late in the second period, forcing the gold medal match into overtime with the score at 1-1.
- This victory ends a significant gold medal drought for the USA, whose last win was the 'Miracle on Ice' in 1980, while Canada had previously won in 2010 and 2014.
- Team USA honored Johnny Gaudreau by immediately carrying out a jersey with his name on it. Gaudreau tragically died alongside his brother Matthew, also a hockey player, when they were struck by an SUV while riding bicycles near their hometown in New Jersey.
- Team USA and Canada were both scheduled to fly into New York this evening but have been rerouted to Miami due to the massive storm scheduled to hit the East Coast.
