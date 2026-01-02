Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Clare Balding’s legendary horse trainer father dies aged 87

(Getty)
  • Ian Balding, the famed racehorse trainer renowned for guiding Mill Reef to victory in the 1971 Derby, has passed away at the age of 87.
  • From his Kingsclere yard, Balding trained numerous top-class horses including Glint Of Gold, Selkirk, and Lochsong, earning him the champion trainer title in 1971.
  • His success was not limited to Flat racing, as he also achieved Cheltenham Festival glory with Crystal Spirit in the 1991 SunAlliance Novices’ Hurdle.
  • Balding established a significant racing dynasty, with his son Andrew taking over his training licence and his daughter Clare becoming a highly acclaimed broadcaster.
  • Tributes were paid by the Kingsclere yard and Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer, who highlighted Balding's profound mentorship and impact on his career and life.
