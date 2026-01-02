Ian Balding death: Former top trainer of Derby winner dies aged 87
Balding trained numerous top-class horses including Mill Reef, Glint of Gold, Selkirk and Lochsong
Ian Balding, the revered racehorse trainer responsible for the 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef, has died at the age of 87. His passing marks the end of an era for British racing, leaving behind a legacy of equine excellence and profound mentorship.
From his renowned Kingsclere yard, Balding nurtured a host of top-class performers, including Group One victors Glint Of Gold, Selkirk, and Lochsong. However, it was Mill Reef’s spectacular 1971 season, culminating in Derby glory, that propelled Balding to the pinnacle of his profession, earning him the champion trainer title that year.
His success wasn't confined to the Flat, as he also tasted Cheltenham Festival glory, saddling Crystal Spirit to win the 1991 SunAlliance Novices’ Hurdle in the same Paul Mellon colours as Mill Reef.
Balding’s influence extended beyond the track, shaping a formidable racing dynasty. He retired in 2002, entrusting the training licence to his son Andrew, who has since become a multiple Classic-winning trainer in his own right.
His daughter, Clare, also enjoyed a successful amateur riding career before transitioning into her highly acclaimed broadcasting role. The family’s sporting heritage runs deep, with his father Gerald a celebrated polo player and his late brother Toby a distinguished National Hunt trainer, uniquely achieving Grand National, Gold Cup, and Champion Hurdle victories.
The Kingsclere yard shared a poignant tribute on Instagram, stating: "We are deeply sorry to share the sad news that Ian Balding has passed away. A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman. He will be greatly missed by all at Park House."
Among those paying tribute was Derby-winning jockey Martin Dwyer, who began his career as an apprentice under Balding.
Dwyer described him as "a great man who was loved and respected by many," adding: "It is very sad, Ian was a great man. He loved sport and he was a great horseman, I owe Ian and his family a debt of gratitude for what they did for me and for many other people, not just jockeys."
Dwyer further elaborated on Balding’s profound impact on his life and career. "He helped a lot of people along and helped them in their careers, I’m eternally grateful to have been included in that," he said. "He took me in as a snotty-nosed kid from Liverpool and shaped me into who I am today, I was a bit rough around the edges when I first came but he taught me a lot about riding, about racing and about life in general. I was only 16 when I first went there, he was just a great man who was loved and respected by many."
Reflecting on their shared journey, Dwyer concluded: "I was apprenticed to Ian and had my first winners for him, we had a lot of success and that continued when Andrew took over. The Balding family were like a second family.
“I’m not sure it happens these days as racing has changed and is so fast-paced, but Ian always had so much time for people. He had a tremendous amount of success at Kingsclere and then Andrew and his family have taken it on and made it even bigger. He leaves a great legacy."
