Everton boss offers candid view on bizarre Idrissa Gueye slap

Video Player Placeholder
Moyes on Everton shock 1-0 Utd win
  • David Moyes secured his first Premier League victory at Old Trafford as an away manager in 18 attempts, after Everton won 1-0 thanks to a Kienan Dewsbury-Hall goal.
  • Everton achieved this historic win over Manchester United despite playing with 10 men for most of the match after Idrissa Gueye received a red card.
  • Gueye was dismissed in the 13th minute for slapping his team-mate Michael Keane, an incident Moyes suggested the referee could have considered longer.
  • The Everton manager added: “But there's another side to it: I like my players fighting each other, if someone didn't do the right action. If you want that toughness and resilience to get a result, you want someone to act on it.”
  • Moyes praised his team's "togetherness and resilience" in overcoming the challenge, while Gueye apologised to his team-mates for the "moment of madness".
