Iga Swiatek races into Australian Open quarter-finals to close in on career grand slam
- Iga Swiatek thrashed home favourite Maddison Inglis at the Australian Open on Monday.
- The No 2 seed dropped just three games as she beat Australia’s Inglis 6-0, 6-3 to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.
- Swiatek is a six-time grand slam champion who has won the French Open four times, plus Wimbledon and the US Open once each.
- However, she has never won the Australian Open, with her best result being semi-final runs in 2022 and 2025.
- The Polish superstar is now just three wins away from completing a career grand slam.