Defending champion Madison Keys dumped out of Australian Open by close friend
- Jessica Pegula defeated defending champion Madison Keys 6-3 6-4 at the Australian Open on Monday, advancing to the quarter-finals.
- The victory meant Pegula, whose parents own the Buffalo Bills, avoided a pre-match forfeit that she made with close friend and fellow podcast host Keys, of wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.
- Instead, Keys will now have to eat an apple pie topped with melted cheese, a bet made between the two podcast co-hosts.
- Pegula stated that avoiding the Chiefs jersey was a significant motivation for her win against Keys.
- Pegula is set to face fellow American Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals as she seeks her first Grand Slam title.