Defending champion Madison Keys dumped out of Australian Open by close friend

Madison Keys waves goodbye to the Australian Open after losing to Jessica Pegula
Madison Keys waves goodbye to the Australian Open after losing to Jessica Pegula (AP)
  • Jessica Pegula defeated defending champion Madison Keys 6-3 6-4 at the Australian Open on Monday, advancing to the quarter-finals.
  • The victory meant Pegula, whose parents own the Buffalo Bills, avoided a pre-match forfeit that she made with close friend and fellow podcast host Keys, of wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.
  • Instead, Keys will now have to eat an apple pie topped with melted cheese, a bet made between the two podcast co-hosts.
  • Pegula stated that avoiding the Chiefs jersey was a significant motivation for her win against Keys.
  • Pegula is set to face fellow American Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals as she seeks her first Grand Slam title.
In full

