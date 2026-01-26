Jannik Sinner ordered to remove banned device moments before Australian Open match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner was caught wearing a banned wrist device moments before the start of his Australian Open fourth-round match against Luciano Darderi.

The defending Australian Open champion was ordered to remove what appeared to be a Whoop fitness tracker after he was busted by umpire Greg Allensworth.

Sinner was wearing the technology under his wristband, but Allensworth spotted it as the player came to the net for the pre-match coin toss, and the Italian removed it without complaint.

It comes as Carlos Alcaraz was also ordered to remove a similar device on Sunday, while Aryna Sabalenka was also caught out earlier in the tournament. Alcaraz also attempted to hide the device under his wristband.

Sinner, 24, struggled in the extreme heat and admitted he got “lucky” with the enforcement of the tournament’s heat rule as he battled cramp against Eliot Spizzirri in his previous match on Saturday.

The Whoop wristband can measure fitness and biometric data, including heart rate and body stress, which can also inform recovery.

After Alcaraz was caught on Sunday, the Whoop founder and CEO Will Ahmed posted on X: “Ridiculous. Whoop is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk. Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids!”

open image in gallery Jannik Sinner struggled in the heat on Saturday ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Alcaraz also appeared to be wearing the device under his wristband ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz was asked to remove the device during his match ( Getty Images )

Tennis Australia, the organisers of the Australian Open, have confirmed that wearable technology is not permitted at grand slam tournaments - but the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has the Whoop wrist device on its list of approved Player Analysis Technology. The devices are also allowed on the ATP and WTA tours.

A Whoop spokesperson said: “Whoop believes athletes have a fundamental right to understand their own performance and health - including during competition at events like the Australian Open.

“Whoop is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety, fairness, or competitive risk. Blocking access to personal health data does not protect sport. Whoop will continue to stand with athletes and our members to defend their right to their data.”