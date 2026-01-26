Jannik Sinner eases past Luciano Darderi to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner put his third-round drama behind him to ease into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Two days after the two-time defending champion cramped badly against Eliot Spizzirri and was saved by the closing of the Rod Laver Arena roof, Sinner defeated compatriot Luciano Darderi 6-1 6-3 7-6 (2).

Temperatures are on the rise again in Melbourne, with the peak of the heat expected on Tuesday, but Margaret Court Arena was in shade when Sinner and Darderi took to the court and the second seed made a flying start.

He has never lost to a fellow Italian at tour level, extending his winning record to 18-0 and it was not until the third set that Darderi offered any substantial resistance.

The 22nd seed possesses a powerful forehand and saved two match points at 5-4 before taking an early lead in the tie-break but Sinner responded emphatically, winning seven points in a row.

Sinner, who also served a grand slam career-best 19 aces, said: “It was very, very difficult. We are very good friends off the court.

“I felt like in the third set I had a couple of break-point chances, couldn’t use them and then it got very, very tight. I’m very happy.

“We put a lot of work in, especially with the serve. We changed a bit the motion and I feel for sure a little bit more confident. I’m very happy how I’ve come back in the new season.”

Lorenzo Musetti made it two Italians into the last eight with a 6-2 7-5 6-4 victory over a struggling Taylor Fritz to set up a clash with Novak Djokovic, who had the day off after scheduled opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew on Sunday citing an abdominal problem.

It is a third grand slam quarter-final out of the last four majors for Musetti, who could go as high as three in the rankings after this tournament.

He had never been beyond the third round at a hard-court slam until the US Open last year, and said of his improvement: “It was like sort of a mentality switch.

“Last year during the US Open I was not feeling really well. After Wimbledon I was coming from an injury. Then I managed to find a way in New York and tried to be more aggressive, starting from the serve and after that I felt more confident on these kind of surfaces and these kind of conditions.”

He has won only one of his 10 previous matches against Djokovic but a number of their recent encounters have been close, including in Athens at the end of last season.

Musetti’s run here, meanwhile, has come despite the early departures from Australia by two of his team – including coach Simone Tartarini – for personal reasons.

“Real life knocks on the door sometimes,” said the 23-year-old. “It’s something surprising. It makes you understand life better. I feel more mature and I’m playing better for them.”

Fritz cut a downbeat figure regarding the state of his troublesome knee after his previous victory over Stan Wawrinka, while he also needed treatment for an abdominal issue.