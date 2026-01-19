Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iga Swiatek survives first round scare at Australian Open

Iga Swiatek edged through to the second round on Monday
Iga Swiatek edged through to the second round on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek was made to work hard for her first round victory at the Australian Open on Monday.
  • Swiatek faced Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue and found herself trailing in the first set.
  • Swiatek needed to produce some of her best tennis to take the set to a tie-break, which she edged 7-5.
  • The Polish superstar found her feet in the second set to wrap up a hard-fought 7-6, 6-3 win at Rod Laver Arena.
  • Swiatek admitted afterwards that she was a “bit rusty” early on, and that she has “things to work on” ahead of her second round match.

