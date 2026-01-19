Iga Swiatek survives first round scare at Australian Open
- Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek was made to work hard for her first round victory at the Australian Open on Monday.
- Swiatek faced Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue and found herself trailing in the first set.
- Swiatek needed to produce some of her best tennis to take the set to a tie-break, which she edged 7-5.
- The Polish superstar found her feet in the second set to wrap up a hard-fought 7-6, 6-3 win at Rod Laver Arena.
- Swiatek admitted afterwards that she was a “bit rusty” early on, and that she has “things to work on” ahead of her second round match.