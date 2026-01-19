Tearful Fran Jones forced to retire from Australian Open match due to injury
The British No 3’s sobs were audible around the court while her bid to reach the second round for the first time ended in another painful retirement
Sobbing Fran Jones was unable to complete her first-round match at the Australian Open because of injury.
The 25-year-old arrived at Melbourne Park unsure whether she would be fit enough to play after suffering a groin problem in her right leg during the tournament in Auckland earlier this month.
It was clear from the start of her clash with Polish qualifier Linda Klimovicova that Jones was struggling with her movement and she decided she could no longer continue after dropping serve to trail 6-2 3-2.
Jones sought treatment at the end of the first set and told her coaching team that it was a gluteal muscle problem rather than the groin issue that was hindering her movement.
It was a rough break for the British number three, who is unfortunately no stranger to retirements and has had to overcome major physical challenges linked to a genetic condition that means she only has three fingers and a thumb on each hand and seven toes.
Jones arrived in Melbourne at a career-high ranking of 69 after posting her best ever win against top-20 player Emma Navarro in Auckland, while this was the first time she has gained direct entry to a grand slam without needing a wild card.
It was therefore easy to understand her frustration, with Jones whacking her racket against the barrier at the side of the court.
When she again lay down for treatment following the fifth game of the second set, she buried her head in her arms, and Jones' sobs were audible around the court.
With Klimovicova standing waiting to serve, a red-eyed Jones sat in her chair and signalled that she could no longer continue.
