Igor Tudor vows to drag Tottenham out of relegation battle

Igor Tudor believes Tottenham will avoid relegation (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Igor Tudor believes Tottenham will avoid relegation (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Igor Tudor has been appointed interim head coach of Tottenham following Thomas Frank's sacking.
  • Tottenham are currently 16th in the Premier League, just five points above the relegation zone.
  • Tudor expressed "100 percent" confidence that the club will retain its Premier League status next season.
  • He faces a significant challenge with at least 11 players unavailable due to injury and suspension ahead of the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.
  • Tudor, known for his success in previous short-term roles, emphasised the need for the team to fight, run and have the right mentality.
