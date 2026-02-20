Igor Tudor ‘100 percent’ sure Tottenham will be in Premier League next season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Igor Tudor is “100 percent” confident Tottenham will be a Premier League club next season as he bids to steer the club away from the drop.

Tudor was announced as Spurs’ interim head coach last Saturday after Thomas Frank was sacked following a run of two wins in 17 Premier League matches.

He arrives at Tottenham with the club dwindling in 16th, only five points above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday’s north London derby with leaders Arsenal, but experienced boss Tudor has no doubt he can achieve his goal in N17.

Asked how confident he was that Spurs would be in the Premier League next season, Tudor insisted: “One hundred percent.

"I'm not here to enjoy it, I'm here to work. Enjoy is the first moment, and then there's work to do. It's a fantastic club. I am very focused to do the right things."

Tudor has a track record of thriving in short-term roles, delivering Champions League qualification for Juventus last season as he steadied the ship following the sacking of Thiago Motta.

He also succeeded in a similar position at Lazio, taking over two years ago with nine games of the season remaining before winning five and lifting the club from ninth to seventh.

But when probed over his secret to his instant impact, Tudor added: "I don't know. I do my job. Nothing special.

“I do things that I believe are important. You need to resolve the problems - there are problems even in the biggest clubs."

Tudor has been joined at Tottenham by former Brighton coach Bruno Saltor, who has teamed up with Riccardo Ragnacci and Tomislav Rogic as part of the Croatian's backroom staff. Andreas Georgson has remained as set-piece coach.

open image in gallery Igor Tudor will take charge of his first Tottenham game this weekend ( AP )

There were minimal positives for the 47-year-old to provide on the availability front, with Spurs set to be without at least 11 players due to injury and suspension.

Tudor said: "As you know this is a very rare situation that you find with 10 players injured, with big injuries also.

"We made training with 13 (outfield) players. It is how it is. It is not fantastic, beautiful but in this case it's an even bigger challenge to succeed. Thirteen we will have for sure and it's quite enough to achieve what we want on Sunday.

"The first goal of course I understand the importance of this game. This is a derby, a north London derby. Everybody expects the three points from us. We are aware of this, but what was my goal in this first sessions we made is that we became a team.

"That we became a team with a really right way of going to war, a team who want to suffer, we need to suffer. To fight, to run, to have the right mentality, also, this is the start."

open image in gallery Spurs are set to be without at least 11 players against Arsenal ( REUTERS )

Even though Spurs have endured torrid Premier League form across the last 12 months, Tudor backed the "quality" in the squad to steer them clear of trouble.

"This is a team that is full of quality," Tudor said.

"I believe full of talented players, with good motor engines. I like to say the legs who can run, you know, so there is plenty of potential."

Tudor confirmed suspended Cristian Romero will remain Tottenham captain, but refused to reveal who would wear the armband on Sunday.

The former Marseille manager has spoken at length with the leadership group at the club about his expectations.

He said: "You need to speak about these values but also about concrete things on the pitch and what you want because the players need and they want to have clarity about what we want.

"This was a goal to send two messages about people, about men, about values and about what we want to play, so these two things together working."

Additional reporting from PA