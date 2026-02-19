Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Tottenham striker Les Ferdinand is concerned Igor Tudor is not the right choice to lead beleaguered Spurs.

The north London club appointed former Croatia international Tudor as boss until the end of the season after sacking Thomas Frank last week.

Spurs have failed to win any of their last eight Premier League matches and have slipped to 16th in the table, five points above West Ham in 18th.

Tudor has no experience of English football as a player or manager, with his most recent spell coming as head coach of Juventus.

Ferdinand told the Press Association: "He’s short term, he’s left field in terms of what they’re going for. They need someone to come in and make an impact. My reservation and my concern would be the fact he knows nothing about the Premier League, he’s not managed there.

“That might be a good thing because he’ll probably come in without any worries about what it is, it’s just about winning games.

open image in gallery Les Ferdinand has rasied concerns about the appointment of Igor Tudor (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

“But history and experience tends to tell you that a manager coming in normally needs a bit of time to learn the league. I hope I’m wrong, I hope he can hit the ground running because Tottenham find themselves in a pretty precarious position at the moment."

Spurs have not played outside the top flight since 1978. Ferdinand added: "I’m not sure if they’ll go down but you would be concerned about their form.

“The teams around them are showing a bit of form in terms of West Ham have found their feet a little bit.

“OK, Nottingham Forest have just sacked their manager, so they looked to have a bit of momentum and have lost that, but Spurs won’t be sitting there feeling comfortable, they’re certainly in a battle with the rest of the teams down there."

Ferdinand, who was this week inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame in Manchester, has sympathy with Frank over the injury difficulties Tottenham have experienced this season.

"They’re not just injuries to any player, they’re injuries to his key players," said Ferdinand, who played for the club between 1997 and 2003.

"Arguably his two most creative players he never got use in (Dejan) Kulusevski and (James) Maddison.

open image in gallery Ferdinand admitted he has some sympathy for Thomas Frank after his sacking ( AP )

“He brought in (Mohammed) Kudus, who looked like he was going to do things, he got injured. And everyone seems to be out for not just a couple of weeks but it’s months and some to the end of the season."

He also commented on the club's transfer strategy. "Then they sold Brennan Johnson and I wasn’t quite sure what the situation was there, I thought they would have a ready-made replacement with goal-scoring pedigree to come in and it didn’t seem to happen. They’ve really struggled.

“They’ve changed the manager again but at some stage you’ve got to look at the players because this group of players finished 17th (last season).

“I know people will say they won the Europa League but, if you looked at the teams in that competition, most of those teams would struggle in the Premier League."

The first test for Tudor is a formidable one with a home north London derby against leaders Arsenal coming up on Sunday.

"That’s straight out of the frying pan into the fire, but there’s not a lot he can do," Ferdinand said.

"He doesn’t come through the door and get to pick and choose who he’s going to play against. He’s got to prepare the team this week for that occasion."