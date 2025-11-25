Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

India and Pakistan to clash at T20 World Cup as England discover opponents

India and Pakistan will meet at the next T20 World Cup
India and Pakistan will meet at the next T20 World Cup (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • The draw for the 2026 Twenty20 World Cup confirmed a highly anticipated group stage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Colombo on 15 February.
  • The 20-team tournament is scheduled from 7 February to 8 March, utilising eight venues across India (five) and Sri Lanka (three).
  • Due to strained political ties, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka, and the final will be relocated to Colombo if Pakistan reaches the decider.
  • England have been placed in Group C alongside West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy.
  • The top two from each of the four groups will go into the Super Eight phase, with the top four from that then reaching the semi-finals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in