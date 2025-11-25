India to face Pakistan at 2026 T20 World Cup amid rising political tensions
The draw for the 2026 Twenty20 World Cup took place on Tuesday, with India and Pakistan scheduled to face each other in the group stages
Cricket's fiercest rivalry is set to ignite the Twenty20 World Cup, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan scheduled to clash in a politically charged encounter in Colombo on 15 February.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the highly anticipated fixture as part of its draw announcement on Tuesday.
The 20-team tournament will unfold across eight venues – five in India and three in Sri Lanka – from 7 February to 8 March.
Reflecting the strained political ties between the two nations, Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka.
The final, slated for 8 March in Ahmedabad, India, carries a significant contingency: it will be relocated to Colombo should Pakistan reach the decider.
Recent military tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours cast a shadow over the preceding Asia Cup, where India notably declined to accept the winners' trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister.
The tournament structure sees teams divided into five groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the Super Eight phase. The four leading teams from this stage will then contest the semi-finals.
Defending champions India will commence their Group A campaign against the United States in Mumbai on 7 February.
Group B features Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman.
Meanwhile, two-time winners England and West Indies are grouped with first-timers Italy, Bangladesh, and Nepal in Group C.
New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates complete Group D.
The last Twenty20 World Cup was staged in the West Indies and USA in 2024.
India beat South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final in Bridgetown, Jamaica, to win the title for the second time after first getting their hands on the trophy when they edged past Pakistan in the inaugural final in 2007.
