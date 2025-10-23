Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Country responds after seeing Olympic bid suspended due to ban on Israeli gymnasts

Erick Thohir, stated the decision was made to maintain public order in Indonesia
(AFP via Getty Images)
  • Indonesia banned Israeli gymnasts from participating in a world championship event in Jakarta, citing its policy of not recognising Israel until Palestinian independence is acknowledged.
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) responded by calling for international sporting federations to reject Indonesia as a host for major events.
  • The IOC also suspended discussions regarding Indonesia's potential bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, demanding assurances that all athletes, regardless of nationality, will be eligible to compete in future.
  • Indonesia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Erick Thohir, stated the decision was made to maintain public order and acknowledged the country would face consequences, including being barred from hosting future Olympic-umbrella events.
  • The IOC plans to revise its qualification principles to ensure all athletes, irrespective of nationality, have access to qualification events and the Olympic Games.
