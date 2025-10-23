Indonesia defends decision to ban Israel gymnasts after IOC statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indonesia is willing to accept the consequences of banning Israel’s gymnasts from participating in a world championship event in Jakarta.

Erick Thohir, the Minister of Youth and Sports, claims the decision is designed to maintain public order after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) called for all international sporting federations to reject Indonesia as a host for major sporting events.

The committee also confirmed that any discussions over a potential Olympic bid by Indonesia have been suspended, with the country linked to a potential bid for the 2036 summer games.

The IOC maintains that the resumption of talks will only take place if they receive assurances that all athletes, irrespective of nationality, will be eligible to compete there in future.

"We adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order, and the public interest in hosting every international event," Thohir, the former Inter Milan chairman, said on his social media account after the Israel Gymnastics Federation called Indonesia’s decision both shocking and heartbreaking.

The IOC will change its qualification principles to seek guarantees over access of all athletes, no matter their nationality, for both qualification events or the Olympic Games.

While the Indonesian Olympic Committee and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) have been called to attend a meeting at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne.

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, rejected visas for Israeli athletes after objections from the government as well as its council of Islamic clerics.

Jakarta said the move was in line with Indonesia's policy of cutting ties with Israel until it recognises the independence of the state of Palestine.

open image in gallery Indonesia denied visas to Israeli gymnasts earlier this month amid an outcry over Israel's military offensive in Gaza ( AFP via Getty Images )

Thohir said Indonesia understands that as long as it declines to accept Israeli athletes, it would not be allowed to host any world championships, Olympic and Youth Olympic events or other sporting events under the Olympic umbrella.

However, Indonesia is committed to continue playing an active role in various regional and international sporting events, he added.