Ireland make big selection call for South Africa showdown
- Sam Prendergast has been retained as Ireland’s starting fly-half for their final Test of 2025 against world champions South Africa.
- The 22-year-old impressed in last weekend’s win over Australia and will again start ahead of Jack Crowley.
- Ireland have Garry Ringrose returning from injury to partner Bundee Aki in the centres, with Andrew Porter and Josh van der Flier also back in the starting forward pack.
- South Africa's Rassie Erasmus has recalled several established starters, including Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fly-half, for the crucial match.
- RG Snyman is set to earn his 50th cap for South Africa, providing lock cover from the bench.